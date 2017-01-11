Alliance MMA continues expansion with acquisition of SuckerPunch Entertainment

It was announced this week that the publicly traded Alliance MMA, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMMA) has acquired longtime MMA fighter management and marketing firm SuckerPunch Entertainment.

This is another big boon for Alliance MMA, who continues their growth within the regional MMA market. The company had already acquired notable regional MMA promotions V3 Fights, CFFC, Shogun, Coga and HFC, as well as the live streaming platform Go Fight Live and electronic combat sport ticketing platform CageTix. Now they have brought SuckerPunch under their umbrella who have more than 100 fighters under contract worldwide.

SuckerPunch has managed several UFC titleholders including Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Jens Pulver, Carla Esparza and most recently, Max Holloway. In addition to revenue generated from fighter purses, SuckerPunch brings revenue in the form of sponsorships for both fighters and promotions.

Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA, commented on the new acquisition:

“We expect that SuckerPunch will prove to be an extraordinary addition to the Alliance MMA organization. Their broad experience in managing a number of the sport’s top fighters will bolster our ongoing effort to expand the growing family of Alliance athletes, and will fortify Alliance’s position as a prominent force in the MMA community.”

It seems to be another win-win scenario for the company and MMA as a whole as SuckerPunch’s large clientele will benefit from the increased exposure, which should in turn make the sponsors happy, and ultimately more revenue is funneled into the MMA marketplace.

Bryan Hamper, SuckerPunch Partner, commented: