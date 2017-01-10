Woodley amped for Thompson rematch

After a knock down, drag out draw at UFC 205 the trash talk between participants Stephen Thompson and welterweight champ Tyrone Woodley has been insane. Woodley has opened up recently and in a big way. Here’s what he said to about the impending rematch at UFC 209 on his own podcast The Morning Wood:

“He got under my skin so much, I’m just gonna go ahead and fight this dude. I don’t even care about the ration and the money and the fight that makes the most sense.

“March 4, UFC 209 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at what I believe to be the T-Mobile Center, you will see ‘Wonderboy’ get the worst ass-whooping of his life. And hopefully all his fans and all his over-entitlement decease at that moment and we can do a eulogy for it.

in Las Vegas, Nevada, at what I believe to be the T-Mobile Center, you will see ‘Wonderboy’ get the worst ass-whooping of his life. And hopefully all his fans and all his over-entitlement decease at that moment and we can do a eulogy for it.

“I’m going to commit to taking this dude out in the most embarrassingly worst fashion. I can’t allow myself to lose to him… and this overly entitled group of individuals in mixed martial

“And with that said, that last fight is in the dust.

‘I ain’t going to cry over spilled milk. I ain’t going to cry over what round, who did what, where, when, where. That fight is in the dust. It’s done, it’s over with.

‘This is a new fight, the most important fight of my life, not only to just continue to be the champion and to keep my belt.”

One thing is for certain. In March it’s going to real.