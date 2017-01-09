Dana White fires back at Meryl Streep for MMA diss

UFC President Dana White says mixed martial arts is not going to be for everyone and the last thing he would expect is for an “uppity 80-year-old lady” to be in the MMA demographic. White was responding the comments actress Meryl Streep made about MMA in her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night when she stated:

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

White correctly points out that MMA is indeed an art as well as a sport and also that it is ethnically highly diverse. For the record, Streep is 67-years-old.