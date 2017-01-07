You are here: Home » MMA » The dirtiest KO you may ever see

The dirtiest KO you may ever see

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on January 7, 2017 in MMA, video Leave a comment

It doesn’t get any more lowdown than a guy faking a glove touch only to deliver a knockout blow, but that’s exactly what happened Saturday morning at WBK 22 in China when Russian heavyweight Ibragim Khalilov sucker-punched Bakhtiyar Barotov. Technically Khalilov got the win in just three-seconds, but is it a victory he can be proud of, one that he’ll tell his grandkids about? Surely not.

Let us know Pro MMA Now readers what you think of Khalilov’s actions. All fair in love and war, or is this just disgusting?

