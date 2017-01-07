The dirtiest KO you may ever see

It doesn’t get any more lowdown than a guy faking a glove touch only to deliver a knockout blow, but that’s exactly what happened Saturday morning at WBK 22 in China when Russian heavyweight Ibragim Khalilov sucker-punched Bakhtiyar Barotov. Technically Khalilov got the win in just three-seconds, but is it a victory he can be proud of, one that he’ll tell his grandkids about? Surely not.

HOLY SHIT. 3 second (??) KO at WBK 22. pic.twitter.com/Bx3JZqtiDr — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 7, 2017

Let us know Pro MMA Now readers what you think of Khalilov’s actions. All fair in love and war, or is this just disgusting?