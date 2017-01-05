Tristar’s Coach Firas Zahabi gives Nunes vs. Rousey post-fight analysis

Renowned Tristar head coach Firas Zahabi gives his thoughts on Edmond Tarverdyan and his coaching of Ronda Rousey, as well as how she has performed in some of her most notable past fights and what led to her first-round knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. In contrast to most of the Internet, Firas doesn’t blame Edmond for Rousey’s lack of striking prowess. However, he does think there are coaches that could do a better job with Rousey than Edmond and doesn’t believe they are using the right formula and their approach must change.

In response to Edmond’s coaching of Rousey during the fight against Nunes, Firas believes she was getting the right advice (head movement) but was unable to perform because she got rocked early from a one-two from Nunes.

Firas also states that if Rousey came to Tristar he would work with her on defense and thinks that is her “great achilles heel”. He said he is open to working with anyone and would be open to recruiting her to Tristar, but the only requirement is that anyone that he trains must have a good attitude.

Coach also discusses the danger of ego, coaching styles, judo in MMA, the biggest threat to Nunes’s title, whether or not Rousey was over-hyped and much more. Enjoy this breakdown by one of MMA’s greatest minds.