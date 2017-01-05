CES 41’s Kris Moutinho Eyes 135 Or 125 Title In 2017

Before top bantamweight prospect Kris Moutinho returns to action versus Raymond Yanez at CES MMA 41 on January 27 in Lincoln, R.I., LIVE on AXS TV Fights, the Milford, Mass., brawler sat down with Pro MMA Now.

If you had to sum up 2016 with just one word, what would it be?

Spectacular! It was a great year, man. It was truly spectacular, but just the beginning.

What did your nomination for the Devin Carrier Breakout Fighter of the Year mean to you?

It’s great because it gets my name out there, but I don’t really think too much about that stuff. Any words, any recognition like that, is a good thing, but it’s business as usual moving forward.

How excited are you to continue building on your momentum at CES 41?

I’m really excited. It’s not my original opponent, but it’s still going to be a great fight. I’m going to go in there, do what I do, and show everybody what I’m capable of. I’m looking for the finish. It’s going to be a great night, man.

Knockout or submission?

I keep saying stuff like that and it never goes how I predict. I’m going to take whatever comes first. It doesn’t matter to me how I finish you, either way, whether I knock you out or make you tap.

What would you like to accomplish in 2017?

I want the CES title at either 135 pounds or 125 pounds. I’m trying to get a couple good fights at bantamweight. If I can’t get that, I’ll move down to flyweight and clean out that division. I’m just trying to get that title, man.