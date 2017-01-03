Five Questions With ACB 51’s Rodney Wallace

Before Rodney Wallace returns to action versus undefeated European prospect Shamil Gamzatov at ACB 51 on January 13 in Irvine, Calif., LIVE and FREE on YouTube, the UFC vet caught up with Pro MMA Now.

How were you introduced to MMA to begin with?

I started after playing football. Jiu-jitsu led to fighting.

Why MMA?

I’m a very competitive person. I like to compete, and I like the rush that you get from it.

Did you fall in love with MMA right away?

Yes, right away. As soon as I saw it on TV, I was hooked. When I tried it, I was totally hooked right away.

Why have you been so successful?

I think it’s because I’m more interested in it than the other guys. The person who’s most interested in it, they’re going to go the furthest. A lot of guys just kind of like it and don’t really think about it. It’s my life (laughs).

What are your expectations for your fight?

I expect it to be a tough fight. My opponent is undefeated, young and hungry. I think he’s going to bring everything he’s got, and I’m going to do the same. It’s going to be a great fight for the fans.