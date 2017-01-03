Ferguson and Khabib complaint train rolls on

Lightweights Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have begun a trail of complaining that still hangs over The Octagon today. Khabib is the MMA equivalent of Kanye West when it comes to ego and Ferguson is starting to catch up.

Both lightweights feel that they deserve the next title shot, but most think Ferguson should get the opportunity. Khabib is 8-0 in the UFC with that record starting way back in January of 2012 and Ferguson is a stunning 12-1 winning his last nine in a row starting back in October of 2013. Regardless of who gets it Conor McGregor is on notice.

The two of them have threatened to take their gloves and go home if they do not get what they want. It’s childish, but we can see their frustration and somewhat understand their threatening the UFC to get what they want. Nurmagomedov has even offered Ferguson an extra $200K to fight for an interim title while Conor is away. Tony claims it’s about getting paid what he thinks he is worth in the company from the company itself. We think it is because if Khabib gets and loses – Tony is next in line. Why risk a shot at the legitimate championship on such a dangerous opponent. A loss puts Ferguson further down the line for a chance at the belt.

Here’s what he told the MMA HOUR:

I’m not sure. Ask them. I don’t know why they’re not paying me and then maybe we will get some answers. But, I haven’t had the opportunities they have. Over my last five fights I have only been on one pay-per-view (PPV) and all the rest have been on FOX Sports 1 cards, which limits my mainstream exposure, bro. Khabib has been on three PPV’s and two UFC on FOX cards which draws much larger audience than Fox Sports 1 cards. There is nothing to suggest that Khabib draws any more than me. I haven’t been given the same opportunities or exposure as Khabib. I don’t belong to AKA or a big major sports program. I choose to do different things on my own. As far as compensation has, UFC has been known to change it over the history, and I’m just looking for them to get this thing going. Let’s go UFC.

Khabib’s family offered him the $200K bonus and he addressed it directly.

If you got Khabib willing to sacrifice his life and give me $200,000 of his own money to fight, something’s wrong with that shit. I’m not going to take his money, he’s got a family, too, and he’s got bills to pay. I’m not going after Khabib’s (money), I want what’s mine and to be compensated for what my numbers prove to be. So, let’s go kids.

Who is the UFC going to give the shot to or will they actually fight for an interim title?