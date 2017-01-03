On Friday, Austrian news website KRONE reported that after an indie wrestling show in Leoben, Austria there was a brawl involving Alberto Del Rio. He and his brother El Hijo del Dos Cara went nuts at a local after hours club after leaving the event. Del Rio was released from police custody and twenty four hours later he left the country and made it back to RAW to meet with his girlfriend Paige.

The craziest part? The brothers got into a fist fight with each other at the precinct. Del Rio was trying to calm his brother down and it broke out so intensely that Del Rio’s brother is still hospitalized in Austria. Police at the precinct had to reportedly use ankle shackles to restrain Alberto Del Rio after he got out of the ties that were being used to restrain him. Additionally, there was blood on the walls when it was done. Scary.