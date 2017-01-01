You are here: Home » MMA » Tito Ortiz cleans up by betting on Amanda Nunes against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207

Tito Ortiz cleans up by betting on Amanda Nunes against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on January 1, 2017 in MMA, UFC Leave a comment

Ronda Rousey was the favorite by oddsmakers going into her UFC 207 main event championship match against Amanda Nunes. But former UFC light heavyweight champ and Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz wasn’t buying the hype. Instead, he put a whopping $50,000 on the defending champion Nunes and cleaned up nicely.

Ortiz won $77,500 and walked away with $127,500 total. Not a bad way to close out 2016 Tito, well played sir.

You have to love easy bets! #ufc207

A photo posted by titoortiz1999 (@titoortiz1999) on

Just imagine if Tito had parlayed the bet by putting an equal amount on bantamweight title challenger and underdog Cody Garbrandt as he faced champion Dominick Cruz in the UFC 207 co-main event.

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top