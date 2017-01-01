Tito Ortiz cleans up by betting on Amanda Nunes against Ronda Rousey at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey was the favorite by oddsmakers going into her UFC 207 main event championship match against Amanda Nunes. But former UFC light heavyweight champ and Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz wasn’t buying the hype. Instead, he put a whopping $50,000 on the defending champion Nunes and cleaned up nicely.

Ortiz won $77,500 and walked away with $127,500 total. Not a bad way to close out 2016 Tito, well played sir.

You have to love easy bets! #ufc207 A photo posted by titoortiz1999 (@titoortiz1999) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:50pm PST

Just imagine if Tito had parlayed the bet by putting an equal amount on bantamweight title challenger and underdog Cody Garbrandt as he faced champion Dominick Cruz in the UFC 207 co-main event.