Rousey releases statement after TKO loss to Nunes at UFC 207

Ronda Rousey‘s comeback after more than a year layoff didn’t go her way Friday night against women’s bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes in the UFC 207 main event. The 28-year-old Brazilian’s striking proved too much for the Olympic judoka to handle and just 48-seconds after the opening bell sounded the fight was stopped.

Leading up to the event Rousey was under a self-imposed media blackout so she could focus entirely on training and what was important to her — winning. And after the fight she skipped the post-fight presser and gave no interviews. However, she did release the following statement to ESPN on Saturday:

“I want to say thank you to all of my fans who have been there for me in not only the greatest moments but in the most difficult ones. Words cannot convey how much your love and support means to me.” “Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year. However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda. “I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

Rousey didn’t mention retirement in her statement, but only that she needs some time to reflect and think about what’s next. Most believe this was likely her last fight inside the Octagon, but what’s next? WWE? Acting? She’s definitely made enough money that she doesn’t need to fight, so maybe it’s time to move on and start the family that she has hinted at in the past.