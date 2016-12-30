Watch Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey PPV live stream online

The big day is here for the final UFC pay-per-view card of the year as Amanda Nunes seeks to defend her women’s bantamweight title against former champ Ronda Rousey. The two ladies will headline UFC 207 on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Men’s bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz defends his title against Team Alpha Male knockout artist Cody Garbrandt in the co-headliner.

UFC 207 START TIME & HOW TO WATCH

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – starts 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT)

Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Bantamweight Championship: Dominick Cruz (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight: T.J. Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Welterweight: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Catchweight (129.5 lbs): Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1 – starts 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT)

Catchweight (173.5 lbs): Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

Welterweight: Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia

Middleweight: Antônio Carlos Júnior vs. Marvin Vettori

Welterweight: Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass – starts 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means

WATCH THE UFC 207 PAY-PER-VIEW LIVE STREAM ONLINE

To watch the UFC 207 pay-per-view live stream online the cost is $49.99 and can be ordered through the player below (via Youtube). Start time is 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

If you want to watch the Hi-Def version online, the cost is $59.99 on UFC Fight Pass.

HOW TO WATCH THE UFC 207 PRELIMINARY CARD

Early UFC 207 prelims will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT and will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (subscription service $9.99/month).

The UFC 207 televised prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will broadcast live on FOX Sports 1.

