Dana White UFC 207 pre-fight media scrum

UFC President Dana White fielded questions from reporters at UFC 207 media day on Wednesday. White explained why Ronda Rousey is doing a media blackout leading up to the fight and how he feels about it. White said it’s not an ideal situation but she’s done a lot for the company and this is what she asked for.

White revealed that UFC 207 will be longtime play-by-play commentator Mike Goldberg’s final event. He would not reveal who the replacement will be… (My guess is Max Kellerman).

The Boss also weighed in on the cancellation of the Cain Velasquez-Fabricio Werdum fight, gave an update on Conor McGregor and his future, discussed Cris Cyborg and the addition of the women’s featherweight division and much much more.

UFC 207 takes place Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, live on Pay-Per-View.