Werdum says gay fighter has been chasing him

Recently, ex heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum spoke with MMA Fighting responding to Junior Dos Santos. Dos Santos claims that Fabricio turned down a rematch against him for Saturday’s UFC 207. His rebuttal was a bit over the top.

What ‘Cigano’ said was a bit weird. ‘Cigano’ has been chasing me for a long time. You usually go after the belt, not a fighter. I think that’s weird. I wasn’t offered this (fight). He’s saying I turned it down. I’d fight him just to end this story of him chasing me. Some people think he’s jealous because I became champion beating his ‘dad’ Cain Velasquez, but I don’t think that’s the case. I think he didn’t come out of the closet yet. I don’t have anything against homosexuals, but ‘Cigano’ needs to get out of the closet. He must have something because he won’t forget me. I already told him I’m married. Nothing against gays, but everyone does their own thing

This might get interesting…