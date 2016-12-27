UFC 207 preview with Rogan, Bravo, Schaub – JRE #890

Brendan Schaub and Eddie Bravo joined Joe Rogan on JRE #890 to breakdown Friday’s upcoming UFC 207 card headlined with a women’s bantamweight championship as Amanda Nunes defends her belt against Ronda Rousey. The guys discuss some of the biggest bouts on the card, which also includes a bantamweight championship bout as Dominick Cruz puts his belt on the line against Cody Garbrandt. They also weigh-in on Cain Velasquez’s removal from the card which put a halt to his rematch with fellow former heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum.