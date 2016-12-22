You are here: Home » MMA » Dana White weighs in on Cyborg’s potential USADA violation

Dana White weighs in on Cyborg’s potential USADA violation

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on December 22, 2016 in MMA, UFC, video, Women's MMA Leave a comment

You heard about Cris Cyborg turning down a few recent fights offered to her as the promotion is geared to finally open up a featherweight division for the women. It didn’t make sense to him at the time, but UFC President Dana White says now he thinks he understands why she turned down those fights. Cyborg’s camp is claiming this is a mistake and she’s under a doctor’s supervision. You decide.

