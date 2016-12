Sting’s run in WWE was a disguise for a WCW burial if you really look at it from a Vince McMahon point of view. The WCW equivalent of Hulk Hogan and arguably more popular during the NWO era, Sting is well known to mainstream fans. The Dallas Cowboys produced a video with Sting as an “Intimidation Coach” and it’s very funny. It is reminiscent of Terry Tate: Office Linebacker. Check it out.