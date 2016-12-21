Watch Mickey Gall on The Church of What’s Happening Now podcast with Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz

He’s taken out CM Punk, and most recently choked out Sage Northcutt, Mickey Gall joins Joey “Coco” Diaz and Lee Syatt on episode #441 of The Church of What’s Happening Now podcast. Gall talks about his fast rise to stardom after being discovered by Dana White and what lies ahead as he moves forward in his UFC career. Gall also discusses his premeditated plan to call out Punk in front of White, a possible move to lightweight, and he bonds with “Coco” over New Jersey. Lee overloads on “Stars of Death” edibles.