Matt Bessette: “I Was A Champion Before I Started Training”

Before Matt Bessette defends his CES MMA Featherweight Championship versus Kevin Croom at CES MMA 41 on January 27 at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I., LIVE on AXS TV Fights, the surging featherweight fighter sat down with Pro MMA Now.

When you began training, did you believe that you’d someday be a champion?

I was a champion before I started training. That sounds cliche, but I’ve always been really confident in myself and my abilities. But I didn’t know yet what my abilities stretched to. Before I started fighting, I knew I would be good at it, but I didn’t know how far I could go with that. I’m just riding the wave right now.

What does your CES MMA Featherweight Championship mean to you?

It means everything; I absolutely love it. I did not think I would be a world champion in MMA — that’s a different level of champion. Like I said, now I’m just riding the wave. But there’s no way — absolutely no chance at all — that I’m leaving January 27 without that belt wrapped around my waist.

Do you think Kevin Croom is your toughest opponent so far?

I think he’s one of the toughest, but I don’t think he’s the most talented. I think I’ve fought more talented fighters, but Kevin is as tough as they come. It’s going to be really hard to put him away, as it always is when he fights, but there’s no way I’m not taking my belt home after we fight.

It’s one thing to win your title, but how will it feel to defend the crown?

I think I said this recently, but I’m the champion now. But as soon as the bell rings, I’ve got to win the title again. I’m not the champion during the fight. There’s no champion during the fight, in any championship fight. As long as I keep the mindset that I’ve got to win the belt again, I’ll be OK.

What does a victory on January 27 mean for your career?

It puts me one step closer to where I’m supposed to be, and we all know where that is.