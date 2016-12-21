3 more Things every MMA fighter should know

I did another article called Things all aspiring fighters need to know part 1 and a follow up called 5 more things amateur fighters need to know. This time I go even further and jump in to things that apply to both pro and amateur MMA fighters need to know.

Pro or amateur you need to own your career. This doesn’t just mean picking opponents either. Things that are taken for granted can kill a fight before it starts.

You are responsible for your equipment!

Would you leave your bank account in the hands of a teammate? I wouldn’t. So, why would you leave your livelihood in their hands? I have announced fights and trained with some of the best UFC fighters over the past ten years and seen those fighters forget their cups, or mouthpieces. The crowd is hot, the buzz for the fight is off the charts, and the promoter needed this fight to make up for the three round wrestlehumping bout before this one. You have a chance to be a hero and you get to the pre fight checks at the steps of the cage without your equipment. Now, someone has to run to the back and find the mouthpiece someone misplaced. It has taken five minutes before and killed the crowd. The promoter’s not happy and you look like a scrub. Don’t believe me? Do it on purpose and see what happens. Your whole team looks like complete amateurs for forgetting basic equipment. Bring it, keep track of it, win.

Have a smart person help you with your PR

Look up Tito Ortiz and see what not to do on the mic. He was a mega star that fell fast because when he lost things weren’t handled properly. If it wasn’t an injury it was an illness. If it wasn’t an illness excuse it was personal problems. People like Nick and Nate Diaz have been in the game for a while not for their trash talk as much as their attitudes. They lose but carry on like they won. They don’t acknowledge the loss for the most part which helps fans to forget it and focus on their futures. Yeah, I know not the best example because of their legendary antics, but the part about focusing on the future is invaluable. PR should be positive, taking the high road, and focused on public image. You do not want to be the big mouth getting knocked out. People remember it and soon you are just the fighter every one wants to see lose – not fight. Chris Leben and my friend Junie Browning are examples of that on The Ultimate Fighter. They have morphed in to amazing people now, but even they would admit the way they acted was not the real them. Be cool or be forgotten. Get help from fighters you respect and carries themselves with dignity. See Rich Franklin.

Surround yourself with positive people

Come fight time it’s imperative you have people with good attitudes around you. Unfortunately, losing fighters tend to complain a lot and some of them are your friends. Don’t abandon them. Limit your time with them. You want people who win and continue to train like winners with you heading in to battle. You need someone who has a life strategy that is successful and is capable of formulating game plans that win in fights. Once you have opponents that are younger and more physically capable than you it will come out whether or not you have the right people around you. If you start losing it’s time for an overhaul.

Until next time…