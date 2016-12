After Sage Northcutt lost to Mickey Gall this past weekend it didn’t take long for him to announce his desire to go back to 155. He posted the following on Instagram:

Sorry everybody I didn’t perform as I would have liked… I’ll be going back down to my real weight class 155lbs! Thanks for all of the support and to all the people that came out to watch

Sage fought at welterweight in a losing effort to the man who beat CM Punk. Maybe it wasn’t such a good move fighting at 170 after all.