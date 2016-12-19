McGregor wins ‘Sportsperson of the Year’

The “Sportsperson of the Year” title was given to Conor McGregor by Irish broadcasting company RTE at the RTE Sport Awards. Not surprising considering he became the first ever dual champion in UFC history this year. The lightweight, and featherweight if you ask McGregor, champion told RTE:

Thank you so much to the fans for voting for me for RTE’s ‘Sportsperson of the Year.’ I’m extremely grateful and extremely blessed to have the support of my home country. Thank you RTE as well. I’m sorry I couldn’t make the awards ceremony. You know I love to stick on a good suit and roll into these awards ceremonies and collect an award so I’m a little bit upset about that. Thank you RTE. Thank you to the fans. Thanks so much. It’s been a hell of a year and I look forward to 2017.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are reportedly going to fight to see who is next in line for the lightweight title. The UFC still claims it stripped Conor of his featherweight belt, but Notorious begs to differ. Is he or isn’t he? One thing is for sure – 2016 was all McGregor.