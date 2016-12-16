Rousey says “F— that” being about money

If money is the motivation, then f*ck that”.

Rousey made that clear in an interview with ESPN. She blasted Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather calling them out by name.

All these Money people. … Money Mayweather, Money McGregor. I see they’re trying to do an angle or whatever. People buy it. … The worship of money in our society is so deep. But just because that’s the easiest way to keep people’s attention or entertain them doesn’t mean that’s the right way.

She also stated that being broke isn’t the worst that can happen to someone. She spoke about her boyfriend and UFC fighter Travis Browne and the elusive domestic bliss.

I’ve had no money before, and it wasn’t the end of the world. All I need is me and Travis and our littlehouse in the woods, popping out babies and making snowmen and I’m cool, man. Really, I’m good.

Rousey returns at UFC 207 against current women’s Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. The event takes place on Dec. 30th in in Las Vegas, Nevada. Being the biggest star in the UFC and world of MMA for an extended period was a lot of pressure on her and to perform. She thanks Conor McGregor for taking the reins while she was gone.

Conor gave me the chance to rest, he took the weight off my shoulders, and I’m grateful. I will never put my body at risk for money and views ever again. What makes me happy is winning and being the best in the world and that’s it. F*ck all the promotion and energy spent on anything that’s not me winning. And anyone who tries to tell me I owe them energy on frivolous sh*t during camp out of ‘loyalty’ or ‘friendship’ deserves no loyalty from me and is no friend of mine.

People have been on the forums and in the press saying this return was for Dana White and the company more than anything. She finished with this.