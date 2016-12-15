UFC 207 extended video preview

Ronda Rousey will try to reclaim the women’s bantamweight title when she faces Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30th. Also, Dominick Cruz defends his bantamweight belt against Cody Garbrandt.

Nunes won the belt after putting a thrashing on Rousey’s nemesis, Miesha Tate, at UFC 200 in July. And Rousey hasn’t fought since she got head-kicked KO by Holly Holm late last year. Will the Olympic judo medalist be able to regain her former glory or will Nunes’s rangy and dynamic striking be too much to handle?

And will Cruz be able to continue his unbeaten streak inside the Octagon, or will he have to pass the torch to Garbrandt, who represents the new breed of Team Alpha Male fighters — a team Cruz is all too familiar with?