Faber believes Van Zant should be main event

UFC on FOX 22 will take place December 17 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. It will be Urijah Faber’s final fight and he will face Brad Pickett for the send off. Paige Van Zant will square off against “Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson in the main event and Mickey Gall vs. Sage Northcutt will co-main. Faber is okay with that even though it’s his hometown crowd he told The MMA Hour..

You have to look at it from a business standpoint. They don’t want to promote someone that they’re not going to make any money out of. And they are doing a great job of telling my story and giving me love on this.

But the truth is, Paige VanZant is 22 years old and Sage Northcutt and Mickey Gall, these are guys that hopefully they will be promoting for the next decade. So it makes sense to get them to the big audience.

FOX is a big event and it’s a big opportunity for a fan base to get introduced to the new stars. So it makes a lot of sense that they would put those guys in the forefront. They are going to be moneymakers for years to come.