Five Questions With Top Prospect Christian Aguilera

Before top lightweight prospect Christian “The Beast” Aguilera returns to action against Chris Padilla at King of the Cage: Warranted Aggression this weekend, the 155-pound wrecking machine caught up with Pro MMA Now.

What did you want to do for a living when you were growing up?

Originally I wanted to get into construction, but as I got older I wanted to get into personal training and the fitness world.

If someone told you when you were growing up that you’d someday be fighting for a living, would you have believed them?

It would kind of make sense because I fought a lot in hockey, which I played for 10 years (laughs). I guess it was kind of a natural transition, you could say. Fighting really fit my personality.

How were you introduced to MMA to begin with?

After I finished playing hockey, a couple friends asked me to check out a kickboxing class. I went to the gym with them, and I’ve never left. I fell in love with it immediately.

Why have you been so successful?

I’d say it’s my work ethic and the fact that I’ve surrounded myself with so many good, hard-working people. All my coaches are really behind me all the way, and I’m always in the gym. (Laughs) If I’m not sleeping or eating, I’m at the gym.

How’s it going to feel to have your hand raised?

It’s going to feel great, man. I’m excited. All my friends and family are going to be there, and it’s an awesome venue. King of the Cage is pretty dope, so it should be really cool.