Dana White talks about Hughes and Liddell getting fired

WME-IMG has decided to can Chuck Liddell and Matt Hughes from their post fighting jobs in the UFC. Liddell served as UFC Executive Vice President of Business Development and Hughes worked as Vice President of Athlete Development and Government Relations.

Dana White on the other hand won’t be fired for another five years minimum. White spoke on the UFC Unfiltered podcast to Jim Norton and Matt Serra where he touched on the mass firings within the company.

When another company takes over another company, it’s absolutely normal for them to come in and especially at the executive level, to let guys go. They have guys that they are going to bring in that will fill those positions. Some of those people that have been let go, they have their own people ready for those positions. It’s their company, they roll in and they put in their people, it’s absolutely normal. A lot of our executives were let go, a company as big as WME-IMG, they have a ton of people for these positions. The Chuck Liddell, Matt Hughes thing, during the ZUFFA era, those were my guys. I wanted them to retire, I respected these guys. They helped build this company when I was growing it and I told them both, I said, ‘Unless I drop dead or it comes to a position sometime where I’m not controlling how much money is being spent and all that stuff, you guys will get a paycheck until that day.’ And that day came. The thing with Matt and Chuck, it was a loyalty thing for me. It was my gift to them for being the guys that they were when me, Frank and Lorenzo, when it was our money.

What do you think? Should they have kept Liddell and Hughes?