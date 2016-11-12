Watch UFC 205 PPV live stream online video

UFC 205 takes place this evening, Saturday, Nov. 12, from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Featherweight champ Conor McGregor moves up to 155-pounds to challenge Eddie Alvarez for his lightweight title in the main event. Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the co-headliner. And women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends her belt against Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

It’s a stacked card from top to bottom and we’re going to tell you how to watch the entire event.

UFC 205 START TIME AND HOW TO WATCH

Early Prelims: UFC 205 early preliminary card action begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will be shown online exclusively on UFC Fight Pass (subscription service $9.99/month).

Televised Prelims: UFC 205’s televised preliminary card will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will broadcast live exclusively on Fox Sports 1. Frankie Edgar faces Jeremy Stephens in the featured bout.

Pay-Per-View Main Card: The UFC 205 main card will broadcast exclusively on pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. To watch the UFC PPV online live stream the cost is $49.99 and can be ordered in the player below (via Youtube). A hi-def version of the event can be ordered on Fight Pass for $59.99.

UFC 205 full fight card:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

Lightweight Championship: Eddie Alvarez (c) vs. Conor McGregor

Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Stephen Thompson

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Joanna Jędrzejczyk (c) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Middleweight Chris Weidman vs. Yoel Romero

Women’s Bantamweight Miesha Tate vs. Raquel Pennington

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Michael Johnson

Middleweight: Rafael Natal vs. Tim Boetsch

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhamma

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Thiago Alves

Women’s Bantamweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Visit our home page at www.prommanow.com Saturday night for live results and round-by-round updates of the entire UFC 205 fight card.