Watch UFC 205 PPV live stream online video

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on November 12, 2016 in MMA, UFC, video 1 Comment

UFC 205 takes place this evening, Saturday, Nov. 12, from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Featherweight champ Conor McGregor moves up to 155-pounds to challenge Eddie Alvarez for his lightweight title in the main event. Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the co-headliner. And women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends her belt against Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

It’s a stacked card from top to bottom and we’re going to tell you how to watch the entire event.

UFC 205 START TIME AND HOW TO WATCH

Early Prelims: UFC 205 early preliminary card action begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will be shown online exclusively on UFC Fight Pass (subscription service $9.99/month).

Televised Prelims: UFC 205’s televised preliminary card will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will broadcast live exclusively on Fox Sports 1. Frankie Edgar faces Jeremy Stephens in the featured bout.

Pay-Per-View Main Card: The UFC 205 main card will broadcast exclusively on pay-per-view starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. To watch the UFC PPV online live stream the cost is $49.99 and can be ordered in the player below (via Youtube). A hi-def version of the event can be ordered on Fight Pass for $59.99.

UFC 205 full fight card:

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

  • Lightweight Championship: Eddie Alvarez (c) vs. Conor McGregor
  • Welterweight Championship: Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Stephen Thompson
  • Women’s Strawweight Championship: Joanna Jędrzejczyk (c) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
  • Middleweight Chris Weidman vs. Yoel Romero
  • Women’s Bantamweight Miesha Tate vs. Raquel Pennington

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

  • Featherweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Jeremy Stephens
  • Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Michael Johnson
  • Middleweight: Rafael Natal vs. Tim Boetsch
  • Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhamma

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

  • Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Thiago Alves
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Liz Carmouche vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Visit our home page at www.prommanow.com Saturday night for live results and round-by-round updates of the entire UFC 205 fight card.

