WTF: Fedor’s daughter gets attacked after he criticizes kids MMA

Fedor Emelianenko‘s daughter was brutally attacked in Moscow after her father criticized Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov because of his support of children fighting in MMA bouts. She was hospitalized in Moscow for what is reportedly retaliation for Fedor’s criticism of child MMA fights in Chechnya hosted by Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov. The original report clearly states that the victim is the daughter of a “famous heavyweight” and Bloody Elbow did verify through multiple sources that the girl indeed was Emelianenko’s daughter.

Moscow publication MKRU reported that the 16-year-old was assaulted by several individuals while walking home from school. The daughter was taken to the hospital by her mother and was then transferred to the Research Institute of Children’s Emergency Surgery and Traumatology. According to reports she was checked in for a “contusion of the chest and abdomen.”

Emelianenko’s daughter did not to cooperate with police and refused to identify her attackers.

This attack allegedly occurred because Fedor blasted Kadyrov’s MMA fights involving his three pre-teen sons back on October 9. The Kremlin and the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Russian Federation became concerned and investigated the reports of kids MMA.