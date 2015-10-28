Ronda Rousey says she wants to become WWE Divas Champion, Charlotte responds

During Ronda Rousey’s media scrum Tuesday at Glendale Fighting Academy , the unbeaten UFC women’s bantamweight champ gave some insight into her long-term goals outside MMA.

“What I’d really like to do and I don’t know if I’ll have the time and I just want to do so many things, but I want to be remembered as one of the greatest fighters of all time at any sport,” Rousey stated. “What I would love to do, I got an Olympic medal, I would want to retire from MMA as one of the greatest of all time, I would love to have the chance to be the boxing world champion, and I would love to have the chance to be a jiu-jitsu world champion. I’d love to have the chance to be the Divas world champion and just be the best of everything at one point.”

At 28-years-old and at the height of her stardom, we’re not going to be the ones to tell Rousey she can’t become a boxing world champion, a BJJ champion, or even the WWE Divas champion. It seems the Olympic medalist can do just about anything she sets her mind to. But it won’t be easy.

“How that is possible to do, I’m going to have to figure that out but I am trying to figure that out,” Rousey continued. “I think if anybody’s capable, I think that I am. I think it’s just a matter of prioritizing and timing and figuring out when I can do which, when. I’m figuring it out. I’d love to, but it’s a process.”

Current WWE Divas champion Charlotte (Fliehr), the daughter of pro wrestling legend Ric Flair, got word of Rousey’s comments and responded on Twitter.

Rousey is known for her armbars, but Charlotte is known for her Figure-8 submission. Which one would win out?

Anytime you wanna go sister, I'll teach you the Figure-8! 💪🏻👸🏼👯 https://t.co/mYB0n9rOyC — Charlotte (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 28, 2015

Don’t forget Rousey already has some history with The Authority and we suspect we’ll see Rousey back in the WWE ring before too long. Will she make a complete crossover one day? We can only hope.

It seems like she has an open invitation from Triple H, but she’ll need some official training.

You are always welcomed…I'll leave the light @WWEPerformCtr on for you!!! https://t.co/B5m00vjFEw — Triple H (@TripleH) October 28, 2015

As far as Rousey becoming a boxing and BJJ champion at this stage of the game? It will be fun to watch her go for it if she does decide to, and no doubt there are plenty of boxers and BJJ players ready to welcome her to their world.

