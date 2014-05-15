You are here: Home » MMA » Sexy Cris Cyborg struts her stuff

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on May 15, 2014 in MMA, UFC, Women's MMA 1 Comment

UFC President Dana White said she looked like Wanderlei Silva in a dress, but we’ve never seen Wanderlei rock this look — and let’s hope we never do! Cris Cyborg, the woman who has openly challenged Ronda Rousey and may be the only women’s MMA fighter on the planet who can currently stop her, shows her softer side in these photos by American photographer Bobby Deal. The other lady posing with Cris is model and athlete Larissa Reis.

cris cyborg_thong

Photo credit: Boddy Deal / MF Advising Models

cris cyborg_thong2

Photo credit: Boddy Deal / MF Advising Models

Well, what do you think? You think she can really ride those skateboards?

By the way, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Cyborg take it off, remember this?

HT: RevistaStyllus.com

